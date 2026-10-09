Mike Rogers, El-Sayed clash over Trump, tariffs and personal attacks in Senate debate

Senate debates in Michigan turned heated on Thursday as candidates exchanged personal attacks and clashed over US President Donald Trump’s policies ahead of the November midterm elections.

In Michigan, Republican Mike Rogers repeatedly called Democratic opponent Abdul El-Sayed a “con man” and questioned his medical credentials.

El-Sayed, who holds a medical degree but does not practise clinical medicine, responded by accusing Rogers of refusing to challenge Trump.

“Weak. Cowardly. Won’t stand up until his poll numbers drop,” El-Sayed said.

The candidates also clashed over Trump’s 50 percent tariffs on Canadian goods, which have affected Michigan’s economy.

Rogers said he had contacted Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick about reaching a trade agreement with Canada.

“This is about getting the best deal possible. I’d like to see it end. I think we need to end it. And I — matter of fact, I made those phone calls this week,” Rogers said.