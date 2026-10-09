Pete Hegseth wants Americans to watch Fort Hood gunman’s execution

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth has said the firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan, who killed 13 people at Fort Hood in 2009, will be made public.

Speaking to podcaster Jack Posobiec on Wednesday, Hegseth said Americans should be able to witness the execution.

“We’ll make sure that people are able to watch it, that it’s public, because people need to understand that there’s serious consequences for these types of things,” Hegseth said.

A Pentagon official confirmed to CNN on Thursday that the execution “will be livestreamed” but provided no further details.

Hasan is scheduled to be executed on December 3 at Fort Hood, Texas, after US President Donald Trump approved Hegseth’s recommendation to use a firing squad.

The former Army psychiatrist was convicted in 2013 of 13 counts of premeditated murder and 32 counts of attempted murder following the 2009 mass shooting.

The execution would be the first carried out by a US Army firing squad since the Second World War.

However, plans to broadcast the execution could conflict with existing Army regulations.