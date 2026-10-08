M6.86 solar flare triggers radio blackout as CMEs head toward Earth

A powerful M6.86 solar flare has triggered a radio blackout and sent coronal mass ejections (CMEs) toward Earth, signaling an elevated risk of geomagnetic unrest over the coming days.

Primarily, sunspot region 4569 unleashed a flare causing a moderate R2 radio blackout that disrupted high-frequency communication on Earth’s sunlit side.

According to reports, multiple coronal mass ejections are heading our way with arrival expected Friday through Sunday night potentially intensifying G1 to G2 geomagnetic storms and clear auroras visible farther south in the southern US and Canada. The active region remains complex, with raising chances for more flares through the weekend.

On social platform X, various responses have been shared by users with one writing, “Three shock waves due to strike Earth as the gulf hurricane makes its way through the South and Eastern United States. What is the likelihood that this significantly intensifies the storm damage.”

Second lamented, “ I was wondering if this one is moving faster than the others. Seems like that's what happened with the most major aurora event we had.”

Third added, “About the time it started was having cell phone issues. Cutting out, garbled sound, and dropped the signal.”