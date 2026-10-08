'Vikings' star hails Gustaf Skarsgard as acting legend

'Vikings' star hails Gustaf Skarsgård as acting legend

"Viking" star Alexander Ludwig said he can’t wait to see fellow actor Gustaf Skarsgård’s directorial debut “The Cannibal.”

"I Cannot wait t to see what my brother and acting legend does with this", wrote Ludwig commenting on a report that read" Gustaf descends into madness with directorial debut “The Cannibal"

Alexander Ludwig played Bjon Lothbrok in Vikings while Gustaf Skarsgård received much acclaim for his stellar performance as Floki in "Vikings".