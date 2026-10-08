'Vikings' star hails Gustaf Skarsgard as acting legend

Gustaf Skarsgård who played Floki in 'Vikings' is making his directorial debut

By The News Digital
Published October 08, 2026
Vikings star hails Gustaf Skarsgård as acting legend
'Vikings' star hails Gustaf Skarsgård as acting legend 

"Viking" star Alexander Ludwig said he can’t wait to see fellow actor Gustaf Skarsgård’s directorial debut “The Cannibal.”

"I Cannot wait t to see what my brother and acting legend does with this", wrote Ludwig commenting on a report that read" Gustaf descends into madness with directorial debut “The Cannibal"

Vikings star hails Gustaf Skarsgard as acting legend

Alexander Ludwig played Bjon Lothbrok in Vikings while Gustaf Skarsgård received much acclaim for his stellar performance as  Floki in "Vikings". 

The News Digital
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