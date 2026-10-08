Trump vows not to attack Iran before midterm elections
Trump claims the 'productive discussions' are taking place with Tehran
President Donald Trump on Thursday said the attack on Iran will not take place before the midterm elections set for Nov. 3, paving the way to continue the pause on direct military action against mainland Iran, as he said “productive discussions" with Tehran are taking place.
In a post on Truth Social, "We are having productive discussions with the Islamic Republic of Iran. I want to make it clear to everybody that, while Iran is in very bad condition, both Economically and Militarily, and while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, with Oil flowing in Record Numbers of Barrels through the Hormuz Strait (22 Million Barrels, last night alone, with not one barrel coming from, or going to, Iran!), we will not be attacking Iran at any time prior to the Midterm Elections to be held in the United States on November 3rd. IRAN WILL NOT HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON! President DONALD J. TRUMP"
-
Italy's PM Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform
-
UK's FCA proposes 90-day notice period on illiquid assets to curb fund suspensions
-
Italy open to more oil stock releases contingent on European pledges
-
Zelenskyy makes next move in Russia talks as Ukraine negotiators head to US
-
Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature for ‘bold, inventive’ writing
-
South Korea recalls Ukraine ambassador over North Korean POW dispute
-
Hurricane Isaias strengthens on path: Which US Gulf Coast states are at risk?
-
UK, Germany unite against Russia’s ‘shadow war’ as spy chief warns of ‘violent conflict’
-
US, Russia explore gas sales to Europe via Nord stream pipelines amid Ukraine conflict
-
When will Trump, Putin speak? Kremlin responds to ‘very soon’ call claim
-
Baltimore Ravens acquire Cam Jurgens from Eagles for two draft picks
-
Trump threatens to fire his top advisers over reported work for pro-Russian government