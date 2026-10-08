Meghan Markle's first London appearance in pictures

Meghan Markle had a dinner with Malala Yousafzai at a restaurant in London

By The News Digital
Published October 08, 2026
Meghan Markles first London appearance in pictures

Meghan Markle enjoyed a girls’ night out with Malala Yousafzai in the Duchess of Sussex’s first London outing since returning to the UK.

The former actress and the Pakistani activist were seen dining together at Claridge’s, a five-star hotel in London’s Mayfair neighborhood.

Meghan Markles first London appearance in pictures

Markle, 45, and the Pakistani education activist, 29, appeared deep in conversation as they sat across from each other.

Meghan Markles first London appearance in pictures

Later they were photographed coming out of the hotel.

Meghan Markles first London appearance in pictures


Meghan Markles first London appearance in pictures


The News Digital
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