Meghan Markle's first London appearance in pictures
Meghan Markle had a dinner with Malala Yousafzai at a restaurant in London
Published October 08, 2026
Meghan Markle enjoyed a girls’ night out with Malala Yousafzai in the Duchess of Sussex’s first London outing since returning to the UK.
The former actress and the Pakistani activist were seen dining together at Claridge’s, a five-star hotel in London’s Mayfair neighborhood.
Markle, 45, and the Pakistani education activist, 29, appeared deep in conversation as they sat across from each other.
Later they were photographed coming out of the hotel.
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