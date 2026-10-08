Sebastian Stan expects 'Avengers: Doomsday' to be 'heartbreaking'

As part of Avengers: Doomsday, Sebastian Stan says he hasn't seen the finished film yet, but warns it could be emotionally brutal for fans.

In an interview with Decider, he shares, “I haven’t seen the movie, and I don’t know how it turned out.'

“I’m sure it’s going to be probably heartbreaking in a lot of ways. We’ll see who makes it to the next level.”

Though Stan isn't revealing which characters will die, he says they'll “reunite with everyone” on set.

He adds, “It was very nostalgic to look back and think about all of these years that we’ve known each other and grown up together. It’s incredible in that way."

“It’s been a family, and it never stops being that way," the actor notes.

Stan remarks come as the upcoming tentpole of Marvel is set to feature heroes from different universes.

Interestingly, the script for Avengers: Doomsday was unfinished when filming started, the Russo Brothers said in a recent interview with AP.

“We’re improvisation-based, rehearsal-based directors,” Joe said.

"We like to see what the actors bring to the characters, and sometimes you don’t get the actors until a few days or few weeks before you shoot them," he continued.

"And a lot of the time, that’s when the magic happens," the director added.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theatres on Dec. 18.