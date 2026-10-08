Prince William’s uncle hits him with ‘harrowing’ realization about Diana

Earl Spencer’s book Swan Song is still having far reaching effects, and in the eyes of many, its already hit Prince William close to home, in the most ‘harrowing’ of ways.

Insight comes straight from a well placed source with access to the heir.

While talking to Heat World they have warn that William “is a man on the edge” right now, “you can practically see the stress vibrating off of him, it’s terrible,” they also admitted. According to the insider, “he’s worried about his father; he’s worried about the future of the monarchy; he’s worried about what his brother is going to do next”

Its also being said that the reasons its feeling so ‘harrowing’ is because William is a private man who “believes very strongly in keeping a tight lid on family matters,” so “having his uncle dragging his father through the mud like this is his worst nightmare.”

Not to mention, “it’s putting the monarchy in a terrible light at a time when the King is still sick and the whole institution is already under enormous pressure,” they also say. Moreover, “there’s also the Diana aspect.” They feel having to relive “all this horrible stuff about his mother in the headlines again” is what is hurting him the most. Especially since her passing happened when he was only a teenager. Before actually signing off they also say, “he doesn’t like going over old ground, much less having it aired publicly, and seeing Harry on Team Spencer just makes it worse.”