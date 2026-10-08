Aerosmith plan return to stage with comeback Hollywood Bowl shows

Aerosmith have now announced two comeback shows.

Three years after cancelling their farewell tour due to front man Steven Tyler's larynx injury, the band will play at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl on 29 October and 1 November, Rolling Stone reports.

They'll share the stage with a star-studded roster of guest artists, including the Black Crowes, Run-DMC, Heart, Andrew Watt, Billy Idol, Chad Smith, Slash, Duff McKagan, Eric Church, Sammy Hagar and Tom Morello among others.

The event is titled California, Dream On: Aerosmith and Friends.

"Even more artists, special guests, and surprise appearances will be announced in the weeks ahead," the concert announcement reads on the band's website, "promising unforgettable collaborations and unexpected moments across both nights.”

"The lineup will vary each night. Final nightly lineups will be announced at or near showtime and are subject to change,” the band informed.

In May 2023, Aerosmith had announced plans for their 40-date North American Peace Out farewell tour.

"I think it's about time," guitarist Joe Perry told the Associated Press at the time. "You never know how much longer everybody's going to be healthy to do this."

Drummer Joey Kramer sat out the tour to "focus his attention on his family and health" leaving John Douglas to play in his place.

The tour kicked off in Philadelphia on September 2, 2023, but ended abruptly two shows later after a gig in New York during which Tyler injured his larynx.

Aerosmith initially attempted to postpone the dates while he recovered, but ultimately pulled the entire tour.