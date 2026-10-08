Britney Spears' rare family outing with sons takes unexpected turn at Dollywood

Britney Spears is spending quality time with her sons, Sean and Jayden, at Dolly Parton’s theme park, Dollywood.

The pop star took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share rare insights into her rare outing with her sons, Sean, 21, and Jayden, 19.

In the candid post, the doting mom posted a photo of herself arm in arm with her sons as they posed in front of the late country legend's amusement park located in Nashville.

For the outing, Britney sported a denim mini skirt and paired it with a casual striped top. She completed her look by wearing shades and sandals.

Her sons, Sean and Jayden, kept the look simple and chose to wear white T-shirts over pants and completed their look with white sneakers.

Gushing over her outing with her sons, Britney wrote, “Wow wow!!!”

She expressed her shock in the caption, noting, she “didn’t know this place existed” and called it “so incredibly cool and exciting.”

Britney also noted that the weather was “extremely hot" adding, "my skirt is too big for me… family outings!!!"

"DOLLYWOOD IS ABSOLUTELY ADORABLE!!!," she concluded.

For those unaware, Britney shares her sons Sean and Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Britney and Kevin parted their ways in 2007 after two years of marriage.