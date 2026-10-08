Priscilla Presley gives rare look at Lisa Marie's twin daughters on their special day

Priscilla Presley is celebrating her twin granddaughters' another trip around the sun.

The American businesswoman and actress took to her Instagram account to mark the milestone 18th birthday of her late daughter Lisa Marie Presley's daughters, Harper and Finley Lockwood.

​In the celebratory post, Priscilla shared a recent photo of Harper and Finley posing in front of the ocean.

​For the outing, both kept their look casual, donning black attire. Harper flaunted her brunette locks while Finley seemingly dyed her long hair platinum blonde.

The proud grandmother gushed under the photo, writing, “Happy birthday Harper & Finley."

She expressed her love for Harper and Finley by adding a heart emoji at the end of the caption.

For those unversed, late Lisa Marie welcomed her daughters with her fourth ex-husband, musician Michael Lockwood.

Eagle-eyed fans immediately noticed the uncanny resemblance between the twins, Priscilla and Lisa Marie, as well as their grandfather, rock ‘n’ roll icon Elvis Presley.

One follower gushed, “I can’t believe how much Harper favors you and how Finley looks like Lisa and a younger Elvis.”

Another wrote, “Now that is definitely strong Presley DNA — down to the 4th generation.”

A third commented, "Wow. Like looking at Lisa Marie and Priscilla!!!”