Mia Goth officially ends marriage to Shia LaBeouf

Mia Goth has filed for divorce from Shia LaBeouf, more than a year after the two separated.

Goth, 32, filed a petition for dissolution of marriage in Los Angeles County on Tuesday, per People, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing July 28, 2025, as their date of separation.

In the filing, she asked for primary legal and physical custody of their 4-year-old daughter, born in 2022. She also asked the court to end its ability to award spousal support to either her or LaBeouf, 40.

The two met while filming Nymphomaniac: Vol. II in 2012 and have been together on and off since. They held a Las Vegas ceremony in 2016, though officials confirmed they were not legally married. They announced a divorce in 2018 but were seen wearing wedding rings in 2020.

News of their split broke in February. A source told People at the time that the relationship "has always been complicated," and that they "weren't getting along." The source said Goth "encouraged" LaBeouf to move out, and that her priority is their daughter.

LaBeouf moved to New Orleans after the split. He was then arrested and faced two counts of simple battery after an alleged altercation at a bar on February 17 during Mardi Gras. The next day, he was seen dancing on Bourbon Street with jail release paperwork in his mouth.

In June, he pleaded guilty to misdemeanor battery and was sentenced to two years of probation, alcohol abuse rehabilitation, sensitivity training and anger management classes.

Goth has starred in MaXXXine, Frankenstein, and The Odyssey, and has Star Wars: Starfighter coming up. LaBeouf appeared last year in the documentary Slauson Rec.