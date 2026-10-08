Michael Douglas reveals whether Catherine Zeta-Jones has read his new memoir

Michael Douglas says he has "no regrets" about the stories he shares in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride.

"I'm happy I got it out there," the 82-year-old told Page Six, though admitting his wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, hasn't finished reading it yet. However, the book only came out Tuesday.

She is in the middle of it now, he said, after returning from work on the third season of Wednesday, where she plays Morticia Addams.

Douglas said he hopes she will be "very understanding."

Joking about the parts that cover his past romances, he said she "was a wee little girl in that part." He added that he has already talked to her about the book.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones have been married since November 2000. "We're in our 26th year and I enjoy her company very much," he said. "She's so talented and funny."

The memoir covers his colorful past. He writes about his affairs with Kathleen Turner while filming Romancing the Stone and with Jeanne Tripplehorn during Basic Instinct.

He also writes about his past struggles with cocaine and alcohol, which led him to rehab. He said cocaine use was "rampant" in Hollywood in the '70s and '80s. He didn't have to include it, he said, but wanted to share his experience as a "little beware tale."

"[Cocaine] was a really ridiculous drug and consumed a lot of people, my son included," he said.

His son Cameron, 47, from his first marriage to Diandra Luker, struggled with addiction and received a seven-year prison sentence. Douglas also has son Dylan, 26, and daughter Carys, 23, with Zeta-Jones.