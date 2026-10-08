Olivia Rodrigo sets record straight on whether she's dating

Olivia Rodrigo has opened up about her love life.

The 23-year-old singer has garnered attention recently for her romantic life, which has elicited mixed opinions from fans.

However, in a new interview with THR, Olivia confirmed that she is single despite the Internet’s best efforts to pair her up.

“It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private,” the Drivers License singer said.

“I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there’s a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive," she continued.

Olivia made headlines last summer when she was spotted on several occasions with a mysterious man in New York City.

In April, she was also photographed with the musician Cameron Winter.

Olivia now made it clear that she is currently enjoying her single life, adding that there is a big difference between going on a date and having a boyfriend.

“Sometimes you’re out with a guy who’s not your boyfriend, and suddenly the internet’s like, ‘They’re married, blah blah blah,’” she said.

“I understand that that’s sort of part of the … you know what? No, it actually really sucks, and it feels really invasive. It feels like you’re being stalked and then judged for pictures,” explained the Honeybee singer.

“Like I said, I’m single, I don’t have a boyfriend, and to be stalked outside of your home and then these pictures are being used as evidence that you’re a bad person, it’s just the craziest thing," Olivia added.