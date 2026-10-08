Travis Barker shares major health update after posting concerning hospital images

Travis Barker has shared a major update about his health a day after posting photos of himself in the hospital.

In an Instagram Stories post, the Blink-182 drummer revealed that he had undergone surgery.

Travis explained that his “arm, hand, and fingers have been numb” since performing at a show last month.

“I did a nerve test Monday after my show and turns out I needed a cubital tunnel release to fix the nerve,” he penned.

“I wanted to get ahead of it and get it over with so that I can keep playing the way I play for a long, long time,” added the 50-year-old musician. “Should be good in a few weeks."

The post included an image of Khloe Kardashian smiling in bed next to Travis.

“Not sure why my wife looks so happy about this,” he joked in the caption.

His surgery comes almost three years after he injured his ring finger while playing the drum.

“I was playing the drums at rehearsals yesterday and I smashed my finger so hard I dislocated it and tore the ligaments," Travis wrote on X in Feb. 2023.

Days later, the musician turned to his Instagram handle and posted a clip of a medical worker trying to put his injured finger back in place.