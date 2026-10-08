Halle Berry’s daughter breaks silence amid restraining order allegations

Halle Berry’s daughter, Nahla Aubry, is defending her mom after the actress’ ex-husband Olivier Martinez accused her of abusing their teen son.

The 18-year-old, whom Halle welcomed with ex boyfriend Gabriel Aubry, declared in a court filing that her mom is "strict when necessary,” but said she is a “loving and devoted parent.”

According to the official doc submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court obtained by Page Six, Nahla claimed she has never witnessed her mom physically abusing her 13-year-old brother, Maceo Martinez.

Nahla stated, “I have never seen my mom hit, slap, choke, grab, or physically abuse Maceo in any way.”

She continued, “I have never seen my mom place her hands around Maceo’s neck, put him in a chokehold, restrict his breathing, or engage in any conduct remotely resembling the allegations that have been made against her.”

Nahla also shared that before moving to Massachusetts to attend college, she used to slit her time between Berry’s home. where Maceo lived, and her father Aubry’s residence.

She noted, Halle always "made time" for her and "prioritized what was important" for her as the teenager added she witnessed Halle doing the same for Maceo too.

Nahla added, “She attended his games, drove him to practices and tournaments and advocated for his education.

“She celebrates our successes, supports us through challenges and is always there when we need her.”

Though Nahla admitted that when it comes to discipline she never compromised.

“My mom is a loving and devoted parent. She can be strict when necessary and expects her children to follow rules and be respectful. At the same time, she is warm, supportive and deeply involved in our lives," Nahla explained.

“I never observed anything abusive about her parenting.”

Nahla recalled that she was “shocked, very sad and very upset” when she learned of Olivier’s allegations and added, when she last spoke with Maceo on September 29, he was with Halle and sounded happy while on the route to school.

She also pushed back on the allegation that Halle could never make “racially insensitive or racially charged comments.”

Nahla stated, “My mom is biracial, I am biracial and Maceo is biracial. Throughout my life, my mom taught both of us to embrace who we are, appreciate our differences and respect people from all backgrounds.”

For those unaware, Olivier, who is 60, filed a petition last week accusing Berry of choking Maceo and shouting, "Who is dominant now?" He also alleged other incidents of abuse over the past few years.

A court granted him a temporary restraining order covering himself and Maceo as of October 1. A hearing is set for October 16.