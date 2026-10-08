New 'shocking' details emerge over Minka Kelly, Dan Reynolds' split

Minka Kelly and Dan Reynolds have called it quits after being in a relationship for four years.

A source close to the pair told People magazine that the separation “happened recently.”

For those unaware, the Ransom Canyon actress and the Stand Up singer sparked dating rumors in November 2022 when they were spotted at a romantic dinner in Los Angeles.

Later, the pair was seen holding hands while walking in LA.

Minky and Dan went public with their relationship earlier this year when they made a joint appearance at the 2026 MOCA Gala on May 30.

Over the years, the two could not help but praise one another. In July, Kelly penned a touching note for the Imagine Dragons star while celebrating his birthday.

“Thank you for making ordinary days feel extraordinary, for making me laugh until I can’t breathe, and for loving so deeply and so freely,” the Champagne Problems actress wrote on Instagram alongside two snaps of them together.

“Celebrating you is one of my favorite things to do," added Minka. “I love you, Dan.”

Last year, Minka shared that Dan helped her learn how to play piano for Ransom Canyon.

“I’ll usually ask my partner to show me how it goes,” she said. “And then he’ll show me where my hands go. Then I’ll just do it over and over again until I’ve memorized it.”