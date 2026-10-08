Why Catherine Zeta-Jones issued Michael Douglas a stern warning over other women?

Michael Douglas admitted he used to date five women at a time before asking to date Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 82-year-old actor shared details about the early days of his relationship with Catherine in his new memoir, One Helluva Ride, revealing that he ended five relationships in one day after Catherine Zeta-Jones told him she would only date him if he stopped seeing other women.

Following his divorce from his first wife, Diandra Douglas, in 1995, Michael was dating five women.

However, when the Basic Instincts actor asked Catherine out, she made it clear she wanted a monogamous relationship.

He penned in his book, "She told me she understood that I was a single guy who’d come out of a long marriage, but she would only be monogamous.

“‘I’m not interested in dating you if you’re dating other people. You can either continue with them or end it and be with me.’”

Michael confessed he immediately decided to end his other relationships.

He continued, “I told her wait here I have to make five quick calls. ‘Five? You have to make five calls?’”

He also shared the women he was seeing never asked for an exclusive relationship.

“I made sure they all lived in different cities, which felt like a respectful way to be non-monogamous.”

For those unaware, Michael first met Catherine at the Deauville American Film Festival in France.

In his memoir, noting his first impression of the Welsh actress, he remarked, “She was smart, funny, unpretentious, and, yes, breathtakingly beautiful. She just seemed so confident and self-assured, too.”