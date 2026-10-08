Meghan Markle humiliates herself in public

Meghan’s lifestyle brand is pulling out all the stops for this Holiday season. Whether it be her Parlour Basket range for $242/$211, her Advent Calendar at $148, or even her Fruit Gift Boat $75—everything has been getting vast amounts of media attention, but the same kind of products just released under the Buckingham Palace shop and has wound up sparking a lot of chatter because of its £12 price tag.

But sources are not at all happy. They’ve even gone as far as to say, “Meghan can flutter innocent ‘it’s a coincidence’ eyes all she likes, but this isn’t the first time this has happened. From the King’s jam to the Princess of Wales Christmas special – even ousting William and Kate from the 2026 Aussie tour list, this is just the latest in what seems like a long line of ‘steal their thunder’ projects.”

According to New Idea, they’ve also said, “the Royals don’t understand why she doesn’t have ideas of her own – and why she would line herself up so obviously against their already established centuries-old brand. There’s no way Meghan’s calendar is worth three times the amount – she’s only going to humiliate herself, not only with sales, but by taking on the Royals on their own turf.”

Before signing off they also slipped in a sleeker jibe and said, “does she want to establish a brand or just coat-tail sales on the back of the Royals? None of it makes any sense – especially from a business perspective.”