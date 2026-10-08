Meghan Markle humiliates herself in public
Meghan Markle really humiliates herself with the most shocking ploy ever
Meghan’s lifestyle brand is pulling out all the stops for this Holiday season. Whether it be her Parlour Basket range for $242/$211, her Advent Calendar at $148, or even her Fruit Gift Boat $75—everything has been getting vast amounts of media attention, but the same kind of products just released under the Buckingham Palace shop and has wound up sparking a lot of chatter because of its £12 price tag.
But sources are not at all happy. They’ve even gone as far as to say, “Meghan can flutter innocent ‘it’s a coincidence’ eyes all she likes, but this isn’t the first time this has happened. From the King’s jam to the Princess of Wales Christmas special – even ousting William and Kate from the 2026 Aussie tour list, this is just the latest in what seems like a long line of ‘steal their thunder’ projects.”
According to New Idea, they’ve also said, “the Royals don’t understand why she doesn’t have ideas of her own – and why she would line herself up so obviously against their already established centuries-old brand. There’s no way Meghan’s calendar is worth three times the amount – she’s only going to humiliate herself, not only with sales, but by taking on the Royals on their own turf.”
Before signing off they also slipped in a sleeker jibe and said, “does she want to establish a brand or just coat-tail sales on the back of the Royals? None of it makes any sense – especially from a business perspective.”
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