'Absolutely shocking': Bollywood mourns death of actor Nana Patekar

Bollywood is mourning the sudden death of veteran actor Nana Patekar.

Shortly after the devastating news of the Krantiveer star's death emerged, many celebrities expressed their grief over the loss on social media.

Akshay Kumar penned, "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch."

"That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say," he added.

Alia Bhatt also paid a touching tribute to the late star, writing, "Farewell, Nana, sir. You have made the world laugh, cry, and feel so much more in between. No one like you."

Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram Story

Actor Rajinikanth also offered prayers for the departed soul.

"I can't believe my dear friend Nanaji is no longer with us. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace," he wrote on X.

Suneil Shetty also expressed his sorrow over the death of Nana.

"Absolutely shocking!!! They don't make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose. Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft," he penned on Instagram.

"There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won't be the same without you," added the Hera Pheri star.

Riteish Deshmukh also took to his X handle to pay tribute to the late star.

"I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing

of Nana Patekar ji," he began the lengthy note. "An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people's hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform."

"He aced it all - a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain, or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire," Ritesh continued."

"My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter, and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory!!!!" added the Housefull star.



