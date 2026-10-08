Kourtney Kardashian responds after Jennifer Lawrence calls her 'annoying'

Kourtney Kardashian has finally responded to the surprising comment Jennifer Lawrence made about her.

For those unaware, Jennifer recently elaborated on her feelings about the reality star while taking the Vanity Fair Lie Detector Test.

During the interview, she described Kourtney as "more annoying than ever."

"Kourtney is more annoying than ever. She drives me nuts [...] Because everything has to be an announcement. It's like, you know, 'I'm not gonna wear outfits anymore,' like just wear whatever you want, don't make an announcement about it," explained Jennifer.

"Or, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it," she said at that time.

But Kourtney took Jennifer's comments in good stride and even joked about the intense fight between her and Kim Kardashian that aired in 2020.

"I said to my mom, 'OK, she thinks she's one of my sisters, I'll f--king slap the s--t out of her,'” she told pal Simon Huck during the latest episode of The Kardashians.

“I was like, 'Invite her over,’” the Poosh founder recalled of her conversation with her mom, Kris Jenner, “‘and we can—I'll go for it like she's my sister.'"