Travis Kelce reveals how he celebrated first birthday as Taylor Swift's husband

Travis Kelce celebrated his first birthday with Taylor Swift as her husband and according to him it was low key sweet.

In the latest episode of his and brother Jason Kelce's New Heights podcast, the 37-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared untold insights into his birthday celebration with the Life of a Showgirl artist in New York City.

Travis shared on the October 7 episode, “It feels nice because I had a lot of people reach out and say ‘happy birthday.'"

“And, yeah, it was a good day. It was a fun day. Got some food out here in New York. Went to one of my favorite spots — Torrisi. Got to hang with Tay," he raved.

But one thing made Travis' special day more special.

“And the best news that I got on my birthday was that we got a victory,” Travis pointed at the win against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He gushed, “That was the happiness I had around my birthday. I got the win going into the bye [week] and we’re 4 and 0.”

Jason then asked Travis if losing would have ruined his birthday, Travis agreed.

“Losing ruins everyone’s life. Yes,” Travis declared. “That’s the f****** worst thing to ever go down. So if I would have lost, it would have ruined my birthday for sure.”

The athlete also revealed that he is “not a big birthday guy,” and no cake-cutting ceremony took place for him.

"But," Travis added, "Torrisi’s got some good desserts" for him.

“They brought out the entire arsenal. They got some good yogurt. They got an espresso shaved icing with ice cream and chocolate underneath. It was weird. It was nice though," he shared.

When Jason tried to push Travis to share what birthday gifts he got, Travis responded, “No, I would love to just keep it moving.”