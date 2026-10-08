Prince William 'terrified' as Harry, Meghan intend to expose more royal secrets

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly planning to reveal more royal secrets with the help of Sarah Ferguson.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to Closer magazine that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are encouraging the former Duchess of York to write a tell-all memoir about the royal family.

"While Sarah is insisting she’s not going to write a tell-all book, she is apparently in talks, and if the money is right, she is definitely considering a memoir," the insider said.

‘But while they want to keep the disgraced former royal out of their official circle, Harry and Meghan have been in touch with her, as they have been with Earl Spencer. They’re trying to keep her on side to make sure that, if she does do something, they may have some sort of control over what comes out, the source continued.

A tipster added, "They are keeping this allegiance firmly behind closed doors, but it’s clear Harry is going all-out to ruin his brother, Prince William."

Sara is said to be "days away" from a "seven-figure" deal to write a memoir about the Royal Family.

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that Prince William "is convinced that Harry and Meghan have been encouraging Sarah and stirring things up."

"Sarah knows a lot of family secrets, was very close to Diana and feels they were both badly treated by the monarchy. They also have no idea what she might say about Andrew. It feels like it is relentless at the moment," the confidant said.