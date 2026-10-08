Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor vs Thames Valley Police: What lawyers say

First arguments are slated to begin today between Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and the Thamas Valley Police, in respect to the incident that happened in February where he got arrested for over 11 hours on his 66th birthday, over suspicion of misconduct while in public office – a role he held under his title of UK’s Trade Envoy.

One legal expert who is a partner at law firm Hodge Jones and Allen, Sean Caulfield, even came forward to offer insights into how much the former Duke can ‘challenge’ the warrant that was signed by an Old Bailey before authorities sparked a search of his homes; Marsh Farm and Royal Lodge.

In respect to how ‘lawful’ it could be the expert said, “the police may have gone beyond the remit of the search warrant; for example, there could be outbuildings or vehicles or secondary addresses that were not covered in the first grant of the search warrant.”

Or “the judge could have misconstrued what he was told and gone beyond the test in the legislation in granting the search warrant, and it would therefore be invalid due to a mistake the judge made.”

Thirdly there is another possibility, that being that, “there could also be some procedural errors in terms of dates and signatures on the form that would make it invalid. All of those in theory would result in a search warrant being in some way contaminated, but I do think all of those are quite unlikely.”

Should the tides turn in Andrew’s favour, The Mirror reports he could receive compensation, and the price tag for this potential legal win could also enter tens of thousands of pounds.

What Caused This?

Now as for why the issue even cropped up, and ended with him being the first royal in decades to spend the day in police custody—the answer is in the Epstein Files.

Not only is Andrew mentioned, but images of him rubbing shoulders with the convicted child sex offender have also gone public. Even his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson wasn't spared because email exchanges of her and the podophile also came out, and showed her gushing over the financier.