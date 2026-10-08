Anne Hathaway gives honest opinion about Tom Cruise's latest film 'Digger'

Anne Hathaway has shared her honest thoughts about Tom Cruise‘s latest movie.

The 64-year-old actor's new film, Digger, was released in cinemas last weekend, but it failed to perform well.

Although the film is struggling at the box office, Anne heaped praise on Digger in her first review on Letterboxd.

“I loved this brilliant movie,” she wrote, “It’s smart and trippy and aggressive and funny and ambitious. It’s worth making the time see and decide for yourself what you make of it.”

The Oscar-winning actress added, “For me? 10/10.”

Tom recently made a subtle statement regarding the box-office failure of his new film, Digger.

"Movies transcend… you just hope you can make a film that can last. So many things happen when you open a movie. I was fortunate to release movies in the 80s and 90s, when movies would stay in the theatre for a year," he told Variety.

“With ‘Rain Man’ and ‘Born on the Fourth of July,’ these movies would just play and play for a year. How can I make a film that can translate and last and evolve?” Tom continued.

The Mission: Impossible star added, “When I am making [movies], I’m not going, ‘Opening weekend!’ I feel very much like we’re going to make something that is a lasting piece of cinema.”