Sarah Ferguson’s daughters consider ‘begging’: ‘But that ought to count for something!’

The rumour mill has worked overtime for Sarah Ferguson, since her self-imposed exile started. In fact, it got worse after someone revealed she might release a memoir given her financial circumstances. But now, a well placed source has better answers.

They spoke to Closer Online before dropping the bomb. Rumour has it, “the offers are on the table and she’s made sure they know that if they want to keep her from going down that route, they are going to need to take care of her and cover her expenses.”

Its also being said, “she’s not asking for some huge payout, and she insists she isn’t out to blackmail them, she says she simply wants them to show her a little mercy.” Fact is, “she’s in a terrible financial mess, she needs help and she’s not going to stop asking for it,” they’ve even said.

There’s also another issue she’s being forced to face and that’s that her daughters aren’t being spared either. According to the same insider, Beatrice and Eugenie “hate being caught in the middle of all this.” So much so that “they’re convinced it’ll wind up backfiring on the whole family including them” and they also say the girls are literally ‘begging’ their ,other “to let this redemption quest go.”

However, that is not how its playing down with Fergie. While rumours claim her daughter are seeking out a crisis manager and going down a ‘every woman for herself’ approach, Fergie is very much aware her financial future depends on limited avenues.

In light of this the insider also said that the former Duchess says she ‘could easily go off and make a fortune trading on all the family secrets she knows’ and “instead she’s showing restraint, she thinks that ought to count for something.”