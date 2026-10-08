Olivia Rodrigo makes her stance on AI in music crystal clear

Olivia Rodrigo won't let artificial intelligence touch her music under any circumstances.

During a recent conversation with Hollywood reporter, the 23-year-old singer was inquired about what she thinks about the trending "soulless AI slop" and "flooded streaming services" and using AI in her projects.

And the Driver's License hitmaker's response was clearly "no."

Rodrigo, who recently released her album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so love, replied, "I would never use AI in any of my music.”

“Absolutely no. Hard line on that," she added.

She then explained, "The closest I’d ever got is that once, me and [producer] Dan [Nigro] were like, ‘God, I wonder what ideas ChatGPT would have for an Olivia Rodrigo title,’ and they’re all f***** awful."

Elsewhere during the interview, Rodrigo opened up about her love life.

She confirmed that she is single despite the internet's best efforts to pair her up with whoever she is spotted with.

“It’s so hard and kind of sad, especially because relationships are supposed to be something private,” the singer said.

“I feel like every time I go on a casual date with a guy, there’s a picture of it on the internet, which feels really invasive," she added.