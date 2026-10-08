Zara Larsson opens up on Max Martin collaboration: ‘I don’t think so’
Zara Larsson discussed how she would feel about working with Max Martin
Zara Larsson thinks she would become "a little bit smaller" if she worked with Max Martin.
The 28-year-old Swedish pop star has played down the chances of ever making a full album with the iconic Swedish producer, who has worked with the likes of Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and The Weeknd in the past.
She told Las Culturistas with Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers, "I don't think so.”
"That is someone to look up to for me… Obviously he’s the best songwriter in the world and he just keeps getting number ones,” Zara mentioned, adding, "But I don’t know if that way of working is for me.”
Max's credits include 31 Billboard Hot 100 chart toppers he has either written or co-written, included I Kissed A Girl, Shake It Off, I Want It That Way and ...Baby One More Time.
However, Zara thinks she'd be better served collaborating with artists like MNEK, Margo XS and Helena Gao, who she has built a creative bond with and teamed up with on her Midnight Sun album in 2025.
She said, “That’s where the magic comes from, not to try and look for it in Max Martin… I think me and Max could make an amazing song or album, but I know he will affect me in a way which would make me be a little bit smaller."
The Lush Life hitmaker explained that having such a high level of admiration for Max - who was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2017 - could make it more difficult to hold her own in any creative discussions.
"I respect him so much. I k now he has these huge songs and has so much knowledge that I would feel like whatever he says goes,” Zara Larsson confessed as she heaped praise on Max Martin.
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