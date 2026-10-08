Sydney Sweeney, Marilyn Monroe share a surprising family connection
Sydney Sweeney and the Hollywood icon, Marilyn Monroe, share a mutual ancestor
Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe not only look alike, but they are actually distant relatives.
The 29-year-old Housemaid actress has been called "the modern Marilyn Monroe" for her uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood icon especially when Sweeney wore a white dress for the premiere of her movie back in December which reminded people of Monroe's white skirt look from The Seven Year Itch.
A new study by MyHeritage looked back at the duo's family heritage and found out that Sweeney and Monroe are actually ninth cousins, once removed.
The study said the actresses share a mutual ancestor called Ezra Perry, who was born in 1625 and died in 1689.
Moreover, Perry was an early English settler in Sandwich, Massachusetts.
The director at the research company said in a statement, "People have always drawn parallels between Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but seeing their paths align on a deeper level inspired us to look for a real bond in the MyHeritage archives.
"Uncovering their shared branch was incredible, it’s a powerful reminder that humanity is one vast family tree, and when we dig deep, we uncover how remarkably interconnected we all are.”
Sydney is currently dating music producer Scooter Braun. Reportedly he plans to take their romance to next level and sees her as a "modern Marilyn Monroe".
A source told the PageSix, "He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe. He is trying very hard to marry her. He is following her and chartering private planes."
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