Sydney Sweeney, Marilyn Monroe share a surprising family connection

Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe not only look alike, but they are actually distant relatives.

​The 29-year-old Housemaid actress has been called "the modern Marilyn Monroe" for her uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood icon especially when Sweeney wore a white dress for the premiere of her movie back in December which reminded people of Monroe's white skirt look from The Seven Year Itch.

​A new study by MyHeritage looked back at the duo's family heritage and found out that Sweeney and Monroe are actually ninth cousins, once removed.

​The study said the actresses share a mutual ancestor called Ezra Perry, who was born in 1625 and died in 1689.

​Moreover, Perry was an early English settler in Sandwich, Massachusetts.

​The director at the research company said in a statement, "People have always drawn parallels between Sydney Sweeney and Marilyn Monroe, but seeing their paths align on a deeper level inspired us to look for a real bond in the MyHeritage archives.

​"Uncovering their shared branch was incredible, it’s a powerful reminder that humanity is one vast family tree, and when we dig deep, we uncover how remarkably interconnected we all are.”

​Sydney is currently dating music producer Scooter Braun. Reportedly he plans to take their romance to next level and sees her as a "modern Marilyn Monroe".​

A source told the PageSix, "He thinks she is the modern Marilyn Monroe. He is trying very hard to marry her. He is following her and chartering private planes."