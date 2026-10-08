Palace shares Duchess Sophie's meaningful resolve

"The Duchess of Edinburgh doing such amazing work in this field for more than 20 years now.”

Palace has shared Duchess Sophie’s major resolve as the Duchess of Edinburgh plans were revealed.

The royal family’s office shared photos of Sophie from her visit to the Kirtipur Eye Hospital in Nepal in 2025, and revealed her future plans.

The photos were shared to mark World Sight Day as the Duchess is as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB).

Sharing the details, the palace said, “On World Sight Day, we celebrate the extraordinary progress made against trachoma, the world’s leading infectious cause of blindness. The number of people estimated to be at risk has fallen by 94%, demonstrating what can be achieved when communities, health workers, governments and partners work together.”

The post further reads, the Duchess of Edinburgh, as Global Ambassador for the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB), “looks forward to joining eye health leaders at the upcoming Global Eye Health Summit in Antigua and Barbuda in early November, helping to amplify the work being done around the world to prevent avoidable sight loss.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “Eye health is so important and it’s amazing to see The Duchess of Edinburgh doing such amazing work in this field for more than 20 years now.”

Another said, “Thank you for your continued leadership and advocacy for eye health.”