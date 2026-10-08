Ben Affleck finally addresses prosthetic rumors from 'Gone Girl' shower scene

Ben Affleck has finally cleared up a long-running question about his shower scene in Gone Girl.

The two-time Oscar winner revealed whether he wore a prosthetic during the memorable 2014 scene with Rosamund Pike.

Affleck told Variety, “I wore no prosthesis."

He shared, “I’ve only worn one in one film, Hollywoodland. It was a nose.”

In David Fincher’s thriller, based on Gillian Flynn’s novel, Affleck played the role of Nick Dunne.

The 54-year-old actor previously joked about filming the scene while accepting an award at the 2014 Hollywood Film Awards.

He recalled that Fincher had promised the camera would not show too much.

“David assured me — because trust is essential with directors and actors — ‘Listen, if we tilt down, we’ll never go far enough to see anything,’” Affleck said.

He also joked about the temperature on set, saying, “I’d like to thank you for keeping the set cool,” before adding, “If you’re gonna have one chance for America to see your junk, you want it to be cold.”

Even after 10 years of working under Fincher's direction, Affleck continues to praise him.

He said in an interview with Letterboxd earlier this month that working with Fincher was “the great privilege" of his life.

“I think he’s one of the absolute greatest filmmakers ever to live,” he gushed.