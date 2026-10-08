‘Ted Lasso’ producer talks paying tribute to late Anthony Head in finale

The Ted Lasso team had hoped to bring back Anthony Head for the season 4 finale.

The show's co-creator, executive producer and star Brendan Hunt told Deadline that he and Jason Sudeikis had planned "an idea for a little thing" with the late actor.

"We had an outside hope of bringing him back in the last episode," he shared. "We were told that that was not going to be possible. So yeah, it was not going to happen."

The show referenced Head's villainous character Rupert Mannion a few times in Season 4, and paid tribute to the star, who died on June 1 at the age of 72, with an In Memoriam tribute on the closing credits of Episode 409.

Head's health issues prior to his death from pneumonia complications have not been made public.

"I assumed he would be in this, and didn't know, as I think very few people knew, he was ill and just couldn't do it," Annette Badland, who played Mae on the show, told Deadline last week.

Head likely would've appeared in the finale's shareholders meeting showdown scene.

The creative team on the show is currently considering whether or not to kill off the character, should there be a Season 5.

"I don't know," Hunt mused. "I mean, he didn't pass until after we shot everything, so we'll have to figure that out when and if we get the chance to reconvene."

According to Deadline, Ted Lasso has not been renewed yet, but confirmation for it is expected soon.