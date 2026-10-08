Olivia Rodrigo recalls spending ‘exorbitant amount of money’ on a special dress

White Stripes fan Olivia Rodrigo splashed out thousands on one of Meg White's outfits.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 23-year-old singer revealed she spent an "exorbitant amount of money" on the 51-year-old rock star's vintage white Gunne Sax dress.

Meg donned that dress on the cover of her and 51-year-old bandmate-and-ex-husband Jack White's 2003 album, Elephant.

Olivia planned to wear the dress to her inaugural nonprofit Daisy Chain Fields festival in August, but she decided not to as the weather at Great Park in Irvine, California, was "too f****** hot."

The Drivers License hitmaker added, "Maybe if I do Daisy Chain in the winter, I can wear it."

Julien’s put the outfit up for auction as part of its Music Icons sale in May, where it was estimated to be worth $4,000 to $6,000, but ultimately sold for $25,600.

It was sourced from the personal collection of musician Tracee Mae Miller, who is friends with Meg and Jack.

The auction house said, "For various photo shoots during that time, Miller shared that she and Meg would pull items from their own closets to style themselves.”

"For this shoot, Miller pulled the dress directly from her closet for Meg to wear. The bodice of the dress was tailored by Miller’s mom to fit her, and the dress luckily ended up fitting Meg perfectly as well,” they added.

Olivia has been a longtime fan of The White Stripes and has developed a close friendship with Jack since they first met in 2022.

In April, the Drop Dead artist revealed that Jack had left her a note backstage before she hosted the NBC sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, which read, "Kill it kid."

Olivia Rodrigo told 52-year-old The Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon, "I love Jack White. He’s, like, my hero.

"He’s the coolest guy ever. Wonderful person. Always stands up for what’s right … He sent me a text, and he’s like, 'Look up!' Like, 'Keep your head up. You’re gonna find something,'" she said at the talk show praising Jack White.