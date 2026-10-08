Prince Harry, Meghan Markle set sights on Australia after UK stint: Report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are keen to move to Australia because they do not consider Britain their "long-term home."

For now, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex plan to stay in the UK for a few years, as they want Archie and Lilibet to spend time with King Charles.

But Australia could be the couple's future home.

“Meghan and Harry have a lot of love for Australia, they are definitely eyeing it up as a place they could put down roots eventually," the insider told Woman's Day magazine.

For those unaware, Harry and Meghan first visited Australia in 2018.

The pair also visited the country earlier this year. During their four-day tour, the royal couple stayed in Sydney, Melbourne, and Canberra.

“But down the line a move abroad, and specifically to Australia, totally appeals to them, for sure,” the insider noted.

Meanwhile, another insider told the outlet that Meghan believes her lifestyle brand, As Ever, could grow in Australia.

“Meghan also believes that her brand would have great synergy downunder, she sees the opportunity for a lot of growth and there’s no reason why she couldn’t do some acting or directing work from Sydney or potentially Melbourne as a base,” the source said.