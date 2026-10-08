'Loyal' friends meet Andrew after former Duke launched High Court challenge

Andrew is feeling confident about an upcoming legal battle

Former Duke of York Andrew spent time with his 'loyal' friends two days after he filed a legal action to quash warrants that led to searches of his residences.

According to a report by The Times, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is 'not feeling sorry for himself anymore' as he is 'having a very nice time' while staying out of the limelight amid his ongoing police investigation.

The source close to Andrew has claimed this to the outlet.

“He’s having a very nice time, thank you very much. He goes out, he goes off shooting with friends, he sees his old chums who are very loyal to him,” the source claimed, adding “He’s not sitting around feeling sorry for himself anymore.”

Meanwhile, the other close source has claimed that Andrew is feeling confident about an upcoming legal battle, as he launched action against Thames Valley Police and the Central Criminal Court.

The London court is set to hold a private hearing on Thursday, the judiciary said in a statement, as King Charles brother challenges Thames Valley Police over searches of his former and current homes on royal estates.

The judiciary's press office said, "The case concerns an application by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor for a judicial review to quash search warrants issued by a judge at the Central Criminal Court on 18 February 2026".