Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s egos nose dive: ‘They now realize what a low blow it is’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s egos take a nose dive: ‘They now realize what a low blow it is’

From family drama, to blocked reconciliation, and even a staunch refusal to ‘allow’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back in, there’s a lot that’s been happening behind closed doors and its causing the rumour mill to work overtime.

Now, in terms of its impact, that’s been brought to light by an insider that is well placed within the royal adjacent circles.

While speaking to the Daily Express one of these insiders even got candid and revealed that some ‘truths’ that couple revealed, might have become their regrets, as they work to rebuild relationships in the UK.

One of these rumoured rifts that see potentially no chance at being fixed is related to ‘concerns’ that unborn-Archie’s skin colour was rationally questioned.

The source even said, “Harry and Meghan have always known since they decided to return to the U.K. that they would need to eat humble pie.”

Particularly for Harry the worry is that, prior to this he “was angry with his family at the time,” and “backed Meghan up,” but “they now realize what a low blow it was.”

Before signing off they even said, “they both know they’re hot-headed and realize they took things too far.”

However, this isn’t the only hand Prince Harry has had delt. A few weeks prior, he was branded a ‘private citizen’, in a letter the King sent