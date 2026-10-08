Tate McRae teases new music as she announces release date

Tate McRae is set to release her first new music since her 2025 album So Close to What.

The Sports Car singer took to her official social media accounts and announced that she has a track called Housewife which will be released on Friday, October 9, 2026.

As of yet, it's not known if it will be part of a new album or wider project.

The new song is dropping days before the 23-year-old pop star is due to take to the stage at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show which will be held October 18.

Tate has previously explained that her songwriting starts with keeping what she calls the “most extreme open mind.”

The Greedy singer accepts that in music "every key has been played" but she knows she can create songs that matter because of her own "unique perspective."

When asked how she defines a hit song, the Canadian artist told Billboard, "You have to think with the most extreme and open mind when you’re writing … [otherwise] it’s the most uninspiring work.”

"Everything’s been done before - every key has been played, every word has been used. All you have is your own unique perspective,” Tate McRae said as she explained her idea of a successful track.