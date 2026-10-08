‘Agonised’ Prince William, Kate Middleton implode on Harry: ‘It's going to drive them further apart’

With a monarchy on the line and a father battling cancer Prince William seems absolutely over his brother and sister-in-law.

For those unversed with the entire thing, an inside source decided to shed light.

The conversation happened alongside Closer Online and featured some pretty big takes.

According to the first, the biggest suspicion gripping the heir isn’t the memoir in itself, allegedly the issue revolves around “how much they knew about what was in Earl Spencer's book.”

As the source puts it, “William finds it hard to believe Harry didn't discuss the memoir with his uncle on their summer trip. If they did know about it, it's going to drive William and Harry even further apart.”

But an alleged sense of betrayal isn’t the only reason. Their father who is quietly battling a cancer is part of the issue. Because continued allegations, scandals and the overarching drama has “caused the King so much frustration and pain at a time when his health issues are serious.”

Neither Kate nor the heir have ‘forgiven’ the Sussexes for their earlier revelations, “so the idea they could be responsible for more agony just shows they cannot be trusted. William and Kate feel their presence just brings drama and controversy.”

Before signing off the insider also said, “there's a worry that if Harry or Meghan start speaking up about William and Kate's refusal to communicate, it could create another drama that will only cause the King more worry. Kate and William think the Sussexes' interviews are unforgivable and it seems they haven't changed. They can't envisage a time they will ever forgive them for what they've done.”