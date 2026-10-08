Miley Cyrus suffers chart drop with ‘Bass Persuades’ despite success

Miley Cyrus’ latest album, ‘Bass Persuades’ broke a record, but it’s not something an artist would be proud of

By Sadaf Naushad
Published October 08, 2026
Miley Cyrus suffers chart drop with ‘Bass Persuades’ despite success
Miley Cyrus suffers chart drop with ‘Bass Persuades’ despite success

Miley Cyrus' new album now holds a record no vocalist wants to own.

Bass Persuades, her latest album, topped the Billboard 200 chart when it was released, but just a week later the Disney Channel star's project has fallen down to the Number 157 spot.

According to Variety, this is the biggest second-week drop for a full-length release that debuted in the Number 1 spot ever recorded.

Bass Persuades was Miley's first Number 1 album in almost 13 years after it was released on September 18 2026 and it marks her first project under her new stage name, as now she simply wishes to go by the mononym Miley.

The album's title track reached the Number 35 spot on the Billboard Hot 100, which was her 24th Top 40 entry.

Despite her album's swift descent from the top spot, fans are clearly still eager to see the Hannah Montana actress perform in real life.

Miley would be playing two sold-out shows at Hollywood Bowl on October 16 and 18, which will be her first live public performances in four years.

According to Hollywood Bowl organisers, over 1.5 million people registered online for presale tickets to see Miley perform at her highly-anticipated shows.

Sadaf Naushad
Sadaf Naushad is a Journalist and Neurochemistry master's graduate with over four years of experience. Leveraging her scientific background, she specialises in celebrity wellness, mental health, and the psychology of lifestyle trends, bridging the gap between science and pop culture to provide expert insight into global icons' well-being.
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