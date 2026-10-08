'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle remain defiant'

Meghan and Harry were planning to “express their regrets” to royal family members

The royal experts have revealed the truth behind rumours that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are planning an apology to Kate Middleton and Prince William amid their ongoing royal rift.

Speaking to the Page Six, the royal experts dismissed the reports, saying Meghan and Harry aren’t planning to apologize to the Prince and Princess of Wales over their bombshell 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview.

Royal expert Tom Sykes said regarding the rumors, “It is total rubbish.”

The author of The Dukes went on to explain, “Harry has always said he will never apologize for anything.”

Another royal expert Kinsey Schofield also rejected the rumours saying that there’s no credibility to the fodder.

The expert said, “Prince Harry and Meghan remain defiant.

“My own sources have told me this story is absolutely not true.”

She added, “If anything, the pattern has remained consistent. I would treat claims that they now regret Oprah and are preparing to ‘eat crow’ with serious skepticism.”

Earlier this week, the Daily Express reported that Meghan and Harry were planning to “express their regrets” to royal family members over their interview with Winfrey.

The source had claimed, “They want to focus on the future, and are hoping that will include a reconciliation at some point. They really want a sit-down so they can address what they said, and Meghan will apologize.”