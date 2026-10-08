Madonna forgives Elton John but not his ‘song’

Madonna and Elton John’s old rift took centre stage.

According to Radar Online, after nearly two decades of a bitter rift Madonna and Elton have reunited, but their creative differences have not.

Hinting at the iconic collaboration the singer has previously shared that Elton has written a song for her.

However, a source revealed to the outlet that "Madonna didn't like the song. She wanted changes, creative input and a writing credit. Elton believed he had already written her a great song.”

"They're fine personally. Madonna forgave Elton, [but] that doesn't mean she has to like his song," it added.

Following their reconciliation, Madonna explained on her Instagram, "We Finally Buried the Hatchet!!! I went to see Elton John perform on SNL this weekend!! WOW. I remembered when I was in high school I snuck out of the house one night to see Elton perform live in Detroit. It was an unforgettable performance that helped me understand the transformative power of music.”

Noting, "Seeing him perform when I was in high school changed the course of my life. I had always felt like an outsider growing up and watching him on stage helped me to understand that it was OK to be different, to stand out, to take the road less traveled by. In fact, it was essential.”

"Over the decades, it hurt me to know that someone I admired so much shared his dislike of me publicly as an artist. I didn’t understand it. I was told Elton John was the musical guest on SNL and I decided to go. I needed to go backstage and confront him. When I met him, the first thing out of his mouth was, ‘Forgive me,’ and the wall between us fell down,” she wrote further at the time.

"Forgiveness is a powerful tool. Within minutes we were hugging," the legendary singer concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that their feud began with public disagreements over music and live performances.