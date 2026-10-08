'Big reveal': Meghan Markle, Harry consider following in Kate Middleton, William's footsteps for Christmas

'It feels very deliberate'.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are all set to follow in the footsteps of Kate Middleton and Prince William to celebrate Christmas this year after returning to Britain.

According to the insiders, the Duke and Duchess will most likely release their family Christmas card that also features their children Archie and Lilibet.

The Christmas cards are a long-standing royal tradition. Prince William and Kate Middleton regularly release family photographs featuring Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Last year, the Prince and Princess of Wales released a new family portrait which features on the couple's 2025 Christmas card.

The photo shows William and Kate sitting on lush grass surrounded by spring daffodils, alongside by their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Now, royal expert Rob Shuter has claimed that after years of carefully hiding their children’s faces, Meghan and Harry considering a family Christmas card featuring all four of them, potentially offering the clearest look yet at Archie, 7, and Lilibet, 5.

The source tells Naughty But Nice substack, “They’re getting closer and closer to the big reveal.

“First you saw glimpses of the children, then more of their lives, and now you’re hearing Lilibet speak. It feels very deliberate. The Christmas card will be the natural next step.”