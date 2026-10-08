King Charles makes fresh emotional plea to Prince William, Harry for grandkids
King Charles wants all Princess Diana’s grandchildren with their parents there too
The royal insiders have claimed that King Charles has made a fresh emotional plea to their warring sons Prince William and Harry following the release of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer book.
Earl Spencer has made shocking claims in his book about Diana.
Days after the book was released, the New Idea, citing the royal sources, has reported that King Charles wants William and Harry a ‘united force.'
The monarch has also issued a deadline for their reunion as he is determined to put an end to the rift.
The sources told the outlet, King Charles wants Prince William, 44, and Harry, 42, to mend their once-close relationship before the 30th anniversary of their late mother Princess Diana’s death next year.
He also plans holding a small, official service to honour Diana and expects both of his sons to be there.
The close insider continued, “He wants all Diana’s grandchildren there too.”
“He figures there’s a chance of calming down some of the anger by reminding those boys of family, kids and God.
“Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William – he’s going all-in on a reconciliation for the sake of his grandkids.”
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