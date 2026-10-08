King Charles makes fresh emotional plea to Prince William, Harry for grandkids

King Charles wants all Princess Diana’s grandchildren with their parents there too

By Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Published October 08, 2026
“King Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William
“King Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William"

The royal insiders have claimed that King Charles has made a fresh emotional plea to their warring sons Prince William and Harry following the release of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer book.

Earl Spencer has made shocking claims in his book about Diana.

Days after the book was released, the New Idea, citing the royal sources, has reported that King Charles wants William and Harry a ‘united force.'

The monarch has also issued a deadline for their reunion as he is determined to put an end to the rift.

The sources told the outlet, King Charles wants Prince William, 44, and Harry, 42, to mend their once-close relationship before the 30th anniversary of their late mother Princess Diana’s death next year.

He also plans holding a small, official service to honour Diana and expects both of his sons to be there.

The close insider continued, “He wants all Diana’s grandchildren there too.”

“He figures there’s a chance of calming down some of the anger by reminding those boys of family, kids and God.

“Charles is at the point of no return with Harry and William – he’s going all-in on a reconciliation for the sake of his grandkids.”

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo is the Deputy News Editor at The News International (Digital) with over 10 years of experience. He specialises in real-time reporting on the British Royal Family and analyses monarchy transitions, internal dynamics, and global media narratives. He also covers high-profile celebrity news and international human-interest stories.
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