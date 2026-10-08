Police unpin 'man in his sixties' statement after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor secures 'victory'

Thames Valley Police’s official X account on Thursday finally unpinned a statement they released in February 2026 on former Prince Andrew’s arrest.

After haunting the former Duke of York for months, the statement has been replaced with a new one where the police said search warrants it secured to search properties linked to King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been ‌incorrectly granted and must be quashed.

Andrew was suspected ​of leaking confidential government documents to the late convicted ⁠sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein when Andrew was a British trade representative, ​between 2001 and 2011.

Police have not charged him and Andrew, the ​second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has denied any wrongdoing in relation to Epstein, also saying he regrets their friendship.

The arrest of Mountbatten-Windsor, and ​the anger over his relationship with Epstein, left the British ​royal family facing one of its worst crises in 90 years.

Mountbatten-Windsor applied for ‌the ⁠search warrants to be quashed and Thames Valley Police said it accepted that they had not been properly granted.

"We accept the position that the initial court's decision to issue warrants under the ​specific piece of ​legislation used ⁠was incorrect and therefore these must be legally quashed," a Thames Valley Police spokesperson said.

"Legal proceedings ​are currently ongoing to decide how material seized ​during the ⁠searches will be managed and whether we can lawfully retain it in support of our ongoing investigation."

It said its criminal investigation which began ⁠after ​the release of millions of documents ​by the US Department of Justice relating to Epstein was still ongoing.



