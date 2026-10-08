Kate Middleton offers major support to King Charles: 'Kate-Harry peace plan is on the cards'
King Charles also wants Prince William and Harry to mend their once-close relationship
The royal insiders have revealed that Kate Middleton has finally agreed on holding a secret meeting with brother-in-law Prince Harry in major support to King Charles peace efforts.
According to a report by the New Idea, the sources have claimed that future queen has been plotting a secret peace plan with Harry and hopes to get her husband Prince William on board.
The close confidant said, “Kate can’t forgive or forget how Harry and Meghan have treated her over the past few years.
“But for the sake of peace, she is open to having an informal meeting with Harry to discuss the way forward. A Kate-Harry peace plan is on the cards.”
The Princess of Wales also wants William to “rise above the Harry and Meghan problem and be gracious, at least publicly”.
However, the royal insiders have revealed that despite her hopes for peace, Kate has made it clear that she won’t do anything without Prince William’s approval.
Meanwhile, the royal insiders have claimed that King Charles has made a fresh emotional plea to their warring sons Prince William and Harry following the release of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer book.
The sources told the outlet, King Charles wants Prince William, 44, and Harry, 42, to mend their once-close relationship before the 30th anniversary of their late mother Princess Diana’s death next year.
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