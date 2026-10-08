'Embarrassing blunders': Meghan Markle furious at US team, wants world-class British talent

"Meghan expects her team to protect her from exactly this kind of ridicule.”

Meghan Markle is said to be furious at her US team and wants a world-class British squad after latest PR blunder.

Royal expert Rob Shuter, citing the insiders, has reported that Meghan is exploding at her US team over a string of embarrassing blunders, and the Duchess struggling to convince top British talent to come work for her.

The sources told Rob for his Naughty But Nice substack, Meghan’s latest headache came after critics questioned what appeared to be an unlit gas stove in an As Ever promotional cooking image, his team shared on social media.

The photograph doesn’t prove Meghan wasn’t cooking, but it handed critics another easy target, the insiders explained.

The source said Meghan is hunting for key UK hires, including an executive assistant.

“Meghan can offer a glamorous title, but the best people aren’t biting,” the source says and adds “Her reputation gets there before the job offer does. People see the turnover and think, ‘Why would it be different for me?’”

Meanwhile, following the blunder, the insiders said, “She exploded.”

“It was, ‘How did nobody catch this?’ Meghan expects her team to protect her from exactly this kind of ridicule.”

But the source said Meghan’s reaction may be making the hiring problem worse.

“She blames the American team when things go wrong, while prospective British employees are watching,” the close insider said, “Nobody wants to become the next person blamed — or the next departure that makes headlines.”