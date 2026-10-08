Full text of police statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor search warrants

Thames Valley Police released a statement on their social media accounts on Thursday

By The News Digital
Published October 08, 2026
Full text of police statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor search warrants

British police on Thursday said that search warrants it secured to search properties linked ​to King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been ‌incorrectly granted and must be quashed.

King Charles' younger brother was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and searches carried out at ​properties in Sandringham, eastern England, and Windsor.

Below is the full statement the police issued on their social media account:

Full text of police statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor search warrants

Andrew was suspected ​of leaking confidential government documents to the late convicted ⁠sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein when Andrew was a British trade representative, ​between 2001 and 2011.

The News Digital
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