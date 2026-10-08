Full text of police statement on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor search warrants
Thames Valley Police released a statement on their social media accounts on Thursday
Published October 08, 2026
British police on Thursday said that search warrants it secured to search properties linked to King Charles' younger brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor had been incorrectly granted and must be quashed.
King Charles' younger brother was arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office in February and searches carried out at properties in Sandringham, eastern England, and Windsor.
Below is the full statement the police issued on their social media account:
Andrew was suspected of leaking confidential government documents to the late convicted sex-offender Jeffrey Epstein when Andrew was a British trade representative, between 2001 and 2011.
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