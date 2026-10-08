Italy's PM Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform

Italy's lower house of parliament has given final approval to a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, marking a major legislative milestone for her right-wing administration.

In a secret ballot, lawmakers approved by 227 votes to 164 a bill introducing a fully proportional electoral system (PR), with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.

Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase the prospect of stable government. The centre-left opposition says the goal is to boost her chances of retaining power.

The sweeping overhaul is designed to tackle Italy’s historical government instability by ensuring that winning political coalitions secure stable governing majorities in parliament.

Under the new framework, parties or coalitions hitting specific threshold requirements receive a substantial seat bonus, transforming narrow electoral victories into durable legislative backing.

While Meloni and her supporters argue the changes are essential to ending decades of short-lived revolving-door governments and policy gridlock, opposition parties have vehemently denounced the package.

Critics argue the law dangerously concentrates executive power and undermines traditional checks and balances within the Italian constitutional system.