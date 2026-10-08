Italy's PM Meloni secures final approval for contested electoral reform
Italian Parliament clears sweeping legislative overhaul aimed at curbing chronic government instability despite fierce opposition backlash
Italy's lower house of parliament has given final approval to a fiercely contested electoral reform championed by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, marking a major legislative milestone for her right-wing administration.
In a secret ballot, lawmakers approved by 227 votes to 164 a bill introducing a fully proportional electoral system (PR), with a seat bonus guaranteeing a parliamentary majority to any alliance winning more than 42% of the vote.
Meloni says the new rules are intended to increase the prospect of stable government. The centre-left opposition says the goal is to boost her chances of retaining power.
The sweeping overhaul is designed to tackle Italy’s historical government instability by ensuring that winning political coalitions secure stable governing majorities in parliament.
Under the new framework, parties or coalitions hitting specific threshold requirements receive a substantial seat bonus, transforming narrow electoral victories into durable legislative backing.
While Meloni and her supporters argue the changes are essential to ending decades of short-lived revolving-door governments and policy gridlock, opposition parties have vehemently denounced the package.
Critics argue the law dangerously concentrates executive power and undermines traditional checks and balances within the Italian constitutional system.
-
UK's FCA proposes 90-day notice period on illiquid assets to curb fund suspensions
-
Italy open to more oil stock releases contingent on European pledges
-
Zelenskyy makes next move in Russia talks as Ukraine negotiators head to US
-
Anne Carson wins Nobel Prize in Literature for ‘bold, inventive’ writing
-
South Korea recalls Ukraine ambassador over North Korean POW dispute
-
Hurricane Isaias strengthens on path: Which US Gulf Coast states are at risk?
-
UK, Germany unite against Russia’s ‘shadow war’ as spy chief warns of ‘violent conflict’
-
US, Russia explore gas sales to Europe via Nord stream pipelines amid Ukraine conflict