Andrew Mountbatten Windsor sees 'first step' to clear his name as police admit search warrants were unlawful

When officers from Thames Police Valley searched the home of Andrew-Mountbatten Windsor and raided his properties earlier this year, it was seen as a significant step in investigating claims involving the former prince.

But King Charles's brother challenged the search warrant — which police obtained from an Old Bailey judge — in court against Thames Police Valley and the Central Criminal Court.

Now, according to The Sun, the police admitted in court the search warrants were unlawful.

Andrew is said to have filed a judicial review after officers, he alleged, seized items that were “unconnected to the criminal investigation” during the raid in February.

What is interesting is that police asked the judge to keep select documents connected to the case from public view.

Under court rules, judges can restrict documents under certain conditions that are otherwise generally available to the press and public.

But if any party is involved in the case, they can request the court to allow an edited version to be released.

The new ruling, per The Sun, could open the way for Andrew to get back the alleged material police seized in February searches at the time of his 66th birthday and, by extension, eventually clear his name.

“He thinks this is the first step towards that,” the ex-prince's friend told The Sun.

Previously, authorities released the former prince after grilling him, but the investigation into multiple allegations he faces continues, including alleged misuse of public office.

Andrew, on his part, strenuously denied wrongdoing.