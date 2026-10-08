Gaten Matarazzo addresses criticism over 'Rent' casting

Gaten Matarazzo is an actor who rose to fame by starring in the widely popular Stranger Things. As expected, when the star was cast to lead Rent, a West End show, some people questioned the casting.



Unaware of those critics, Matarazzo has a substantial background in theatre. He made his debut at 9 and later starred in hit theatre dramas, including Les Misérables and Sweeney Todd.

However, he told Variety, "And I kind of accept that, for the most part — and enjoy that."

Director of Rent, Luke Sheppard, chimed in, “You’re a theatre kid like the rest of us. Literally day one I was like, ‘Yeah, this is going to work.’ Because we’re all just theatre nerds!”

In addition, Matarazzo recalled the first time he was offered the role, saying, "The email came in when I was in the shower, and I scrambled. I didn’t even grab a towel before I got on the phone to say, ‘Yes, yes, yes!’”

Given the reputation of Rent in theatrical circles, the actor said, “I think most people who invest a huge chunk of their lives into musical theatre always come across ‘Rent’ as a foundation."

Matarazzo was not even born when Rent premiered on Broadway in 1996, so he is extremely excited for his latest revival.